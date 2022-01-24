Virginia man jailed after carjacking in Greensboro and is a suspect in at least one other robbery, authorities say

GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old Roanoke, Va., man was arrested and jailed early Monday after taking someone's car at gunpoint late Sunday night, according to a spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Eric Dwayne Swain Jr. took someone's car in the 3900 block of North Church Street and was soon located and arrested by Guilford County sheriff's deputies, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said by telephone Monday afternoon.
Swain also is wanted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Virginia in connection with a robbery Sunday night in Bassett. A news release from the agency said Swain would also face charges in Roanoke, where authorities were investigating two violent armed robberies that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.
"We're glad he was apprehended before anyone else was hurt," said Glenn, who declined to comment on charges Swain may face in other counties.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release that said Swain entered Dodge’s Store located along the southbound lanes of U.S. 220 in Bassett at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday and placed a food order. As the clerk prepared the order, Swain pointed a gun at the clerk, took the food and left, according to the news release.
"Swain has been charged with robbery and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony," the news release stated. "Swain has been arrested in Greensboro, NC, on unrelated violent felony charges and will be extradited to Virginia to face outstanding charges in Henry County and Roanoke."
Swain was jailed on $250,000 secured bail on a felony charge of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons. He also is charged with assault by pointing a gun; possessing stolen goods; speed to elude arrest; and two counts of carrying concealed weapons.