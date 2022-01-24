Virginia man jailed after carjacking in Greensboro and is a suspect in at least one other robbery, authorities say

GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old Roanoke, Va., man was arrested and jailed early Monday after taking someone's car at gunpoint late Sunday night, according to a spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Eric Dwayne Swain Jr. took someone's car in the 3900 block of North Church Street and was soon located and arrested by Guilford County sheriff's deputies, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said by telephone Monday afternoon.

Swain also is wanted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Virginia in connection with a robbery Sunday night in Bassett. A news release from the agency said Swain would also face charges in Roanoke, where authorities were investigating two violent armed robberies that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

"We're glad he was apprehended before anyone else was hurt," said Glenn, who declined to comment on charges Swain may face in other counties.