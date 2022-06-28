 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walgreens robbed in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Walgreens store, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 3:29 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the Walgreens at 3701 W. Gate City Blvd. They learned a man entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man implied he had a weapon, but none was seen, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

