Walgreens robbed in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Walgreens store, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 3:29 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the Walgreens at 3701 W. Gate City Blvd. They learned a man entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man implied he had a weapon, but none was seen, according to the release.

