WATCH NOW: GoFundMe campaign will help jam band The Mantras replace stolen equipment

GREENSBORO — It's been a tough year for The Mantras and other bands as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled money-making gigs.
Then it went from bad to worse for the Greensboro-based jam band.
On March 19, their trailer containing nearly all of its musical equipment was stolen from the band's warehouse.
"Initially, we were kind of numb," said Justin Loew, who plays the drum kit for The Mantras.
With the help of the Greensboro Police Department and friends, the band was able to find a suspect, locate the trailer and retrieve some gear.
Michael Anthony Moore, 38, of Greensboro, was arrested on March 25, said Ronald Glenn, police department public information officer.
The band still took quite a loss. Gear that didn't make it home included speaker cabinets, amplifiers, pedalboards, cymbals, percussion equipment and cables.
Add in about $500 in trailer repair costs, and the band looks at a loss of about $7,000, Loew said.
So the band took to GoFundMe.
The online crowdfunding platform allows people to raise money for events ranging from happy occasions such as celebrations and graduations, to challenging circumstances like accidents and illnesses.
As of late Friday afternoon, it had raised $5,275 from 88 donors on its GoFundMe page.
The band hopes to replace all of its equipment. But friends will let them borrow their equipment if needed, Loew said.
The band plans to resume playing shows this spring, its first shows since March 2020.
Loew expressed gratitude to those who had helped the band over the last few weeks, and over the 15-plus years that the band has existed.
"It makes us feel we are doing something worthwhile," Loew said.
Want to contribute?
To learn more, go online to www.facebook.com/themantras and click on the link to its GoFundMe campaign.
Or click here to go directly to GoFundMe.
