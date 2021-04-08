WATCH NOW: GoFundMe campaign will help jam band The Mantras replace stolen equipment

The online crowdfunding platform allows people to raise money for events ranging from happy occasions such as celebrations and graduations, to challenging circumstances like accidents and illnesses.

As of late Friday afternoon, it had raised $5,275 from 88 donors on its GoFundMe page.

The band hopes to replace all of its equipment. But friends will let them borrow their equipment if needed, Loew said.

The band plans to resume playing shows this spring, its first shows since March 2020.

Loew expressed gratitude to those who had helped the band over the last few weeks, and over the 15-plus years that the band has existed.

"It makes us feel we are doing something worthwhile," Loew said.

Want to contribute?

To learn more, go online to www.facebook.com/themantras and click on the link to its GoFundMe campaign.

Or click here to go directly to GoFundMe.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

