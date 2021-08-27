WATCH NOW: Greensboro police chief talks about officer-involved shooting

Related to this story
Most Popular
Pair in custody after detectives seized methamphetamine and fentanyl in High Point drug bust, police say
Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in a car, and an additional five pounds of methamphetamine and 1.41 pounds of fentanyl were seized from a High Point apartment.
Angela Evans, 56, of Greensboro, died from her injuries, police said.
Officers responded to 1121 Campbell St. on a report of shots fired and found 53-year-old Eleuterio Ensaldo Gallardo dead from multiple gunshots, police said in a news release.
The incident did not involve any students and the school day is expected to continue on as planned.
GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Tuesday and was in critical but stable condition, Greensboro police said i…
Police Chief Travis Stroud outlines the areas of High Point with the highest number of calls for service.
Rashawn Lamar Alston, 29, appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, police said in a news release. He was found about 11:50 p.m. Friday in the middle of North Anthony Street and died on the way to the hospital, police said.
One officer was also injured, police said. The name of the suspect has not been released, pending notification of family.
Guilford County Detention Officer charged after engaging in sexual act with an inmate, sheriff's office says
The charge against Barry J. Ferrell stems from a single incident that took place at the Greensboro jail in July of this year, according to the sheriff's office.
Police: Injured 11-year-old called 911 after she and mother were stabbed by her brother. Warrant details violent attack in Thomasville.
- Updated
A Thomasville teenager who is accused of trying to kill his mother stabbed the woman multiple times in her neck, back and chest, court records…