WATCH NOW: High Point police chief talks about social media threat involving Guilford County Schools and arrest of teen

Officers responded about 5:50 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at East Florida Street and Randolph Avenue where they found Basil Haizeis Wilson injured, police said in a news release. The teen later died, police said about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Dakota Stevens, 27, was found unresponsive but breathing inside a holding cell about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detention and medical staff started life-saving measures and EMS arrived about 4:25 p.m. to take Stevens to High Point Medical Center. He was later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.
Cameron Michael Carroll, 28, of Greensboro was charged with felony hit-and-run, careless and reckless driving and expired operators license.
HIGH POINT — A teenager was arrested and jailed early Tuesday after police say he made a threat on social media Monday that mentioned multiple…
Jamey Preston Johnson, 45, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death in the death of 40-year-old Joy Amanda Moorefield of Greensboro, police said Monday in a news release.
Keyoka Robinson was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street, police said.
Update 12:55 p.m.
Those arrested include four women and 10 men, ranging in age from 21 to 80 years old, according to police.
Detectives in Thomasville are asking for help identifying suspects and witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning.
Simbala Gory, 45, lied about previous criminal activity, including a sex offense in 2009 for which he was just convicted last year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release.
