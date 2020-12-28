Watch now: High Point police release video of suspects in attempted arson at business. Can you identify them?

HIGH POINT— Authorities are investigating an attempted arson at a business on Dec. 21, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 4 a.m. that Monday, officers responded to an alarm at Feeling My Wear at 306 N. Centennial St., Suite 107. Upon arrival, officers could smell gasoline and observed a broken Molotov cocktail and an unbroken Molotov cocktail inside the business, according to the release.

Officers also found a rock that was used to break the front glass doors to throw the bottles through in an attempt to ignite a fire, police said. An unused Molotov cocktail was found outside the door.

No fire damage occurred, police said.

Authorities have released three clips from surveillance footage that showed two unidentified people were involved in the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fire Investigator Mike Levins at 336-883-3276 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or via the P3 mobile app.