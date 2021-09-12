 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Hit-and-run causes Greensboro hotel canopy to collapse
WATCH NOW: Hit-and-run causes Greensboro hotel canopy to collapse

A truck struck a column supporting a Greensboro hotel entrance, causing it to fall.

GREENSBORO — A hit-and-run crash into a support column left a local hotel without the canopy to its entrance.

Battalion Chief Jim Boggs of the Greensboro Fire Department said a Dodge Ram truck hit one of the support columns and left the scene at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The crash caused the canopy to fall, striking an unoccupied vehicle. No one was injured, Boggs said.

Inspectors found the main part of the building to be structurally good and the hotel remained open, Boggs said.

