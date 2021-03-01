Watch Now: Hundreds of catalytic converters stolen around Greensboro; police say the metal in the part is a hot commodity

Glenn said the thefts tend to be in areas where there are multiple vehicles that can be accessed at the same time. Police are working to identify the thieves, Glenn said, including the most recent one at Right Touch Interiors. That crime was recorded on surveillance footage.

In the footage, two people are seen coming out from underneath a vehicle and fleeing in a white Dodge Nitro.

To avoid catalytic converter theft, Glenn said people should try to park vehicles in a garage or secured area. People who have to park in a public lot should try to park in a well-lit area, preferably close to a building entrance or in an area where the vehicle is visible to others.

There also are security devices that can be attached to converters, making them harder to steal. If a vehicle has a security setting, people should calibrate it so vibration sets it off, ensuring the alarm activates if a thief attempts to saw off the converter, Glenn said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anyone who can provide information about the recent thefts.

People can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 336-373-1000 or leave a tip at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

