WATCH NOW: Police chief talks about fatal shooting in parking lot of Greensboro police HQ downtown

Updated 8:43 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Chief Brian James said the Greensboro Police Department is "shaken" after one officer was injured and a suspect killed during a shooting Friday afternoon at the department's parking lot downtown.
Someone set fire to a police vehicle about 3:10 p.m. Friday, which led officers to confront the person in the parking lot at 100 E. Police Plaza, James said during a news conference Friday evening.
The suspect assaulted an officer and three officers shot at the suspect "ending the threat," James said.
Police have not positively identified the suspect, who was pronounced dead on scene. They do not yet know the motive, James said.
The injured officer was taken to a local hospital. James said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and are consistent with a "physical assault."
The names of the officers involved were not released publicly Friday, but James said all have been with the department for some time.
"I would consider all three of the officers to be veterans," he said.
They have been put on administrative duty, which is normal procedure in such cases.
James said having something like this happen so close to the police department is "unnerving."
"Not only do we have sworn police officers that work in this building, but we have a lot of civilian employees that work in this building," he said.
Moving forward, the State Bureau of Investigation will take over the case, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.
"We certainly want to make sure we do everything on our end to ensure that every policy was followed and that we conduct the investigation in a transparent way," James said.
GREENSBORO — A section of downtown around police headquarters has been cordoned off after a shooting this afternoon.
Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the 100 block of East Police Plaza on a report of a weapon being discharged, police said in a news release.
WGHP-Channel 8 is reporting it was an officer-involved shooting and that one person was injured. Police have not confirmed that.
South Eugene Street and Federal Place are closed from McGee to West Washington streets and West Washington Street is closed eastbound from Eugene to Federal Place. McGee Street is closed from Federal Place to Eugene Street.
