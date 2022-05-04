WATCH NOW: See what happens when NC trooper uses patrol car to stop vehicle going wrong way

RALEIGH — A state trooper last month used his patrol car to stop a vehicle going the wrong way on a ramp headed to Interstate 40, video released today shows.

The Highway Patrol released the video Wednesday, nearly a month after Trooper E. Thao stopped the fleeing vehicle from entering I-40 going the wrong way. Thao was not injured, the patrol said in a news release.

The patrol received a call for aid about 12:15 a.m. on April 8 from the Johnston County Sheriff's Office for a pursuit of a vehicle heading into Wake County.

Thao was getting off I-40 at the eastbound ramp to Rock Quarry Road when the fleeing vehicle approached. Thao drove his patrol vehicle into the path of the suspect vehicle preventing him from entering I-40 traveling the wrong way, the patrol said.

“I could not be prouder of Trp. Thao and his quick decision to stop the wrong way driver, his actions most undoubtedly saved lives,” Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., patrol commander, said in the release. “His willingness to put himself in harms way is representative of the lifesaving work our members do each day. Placing others before ourselves is not just a saying amongst the law enforcement profession, it’s a reality of what we do for the betterment of the communities we serve.”

Joshua Ray Bibey, 26, of Raleigh has been charged with driving while impaired. He was taken to Wake Med with suspected injuries, the patrol said.

Under state law, a Superior Court judge had to approve the video being released publicly.