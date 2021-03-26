 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: UNCG police seek help finding person wanted in credit, debit card thefts
WATCH NOW: UNCG police seek help finding person wanted in credit, debit card thefts

UNCG police are looking for information in connection with the theft of debit and credit cards from offices in several campus buildings on Thursday.

Police have released a video of a person they said was seen taking the cards. They ask that anyone in the area of area of Mossman, Bryan, and the Elliot University Center buildings between 10:35 and 11:40 a.m. Thursday watch the video to see if they recognize the person.

