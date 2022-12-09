'We were collateral damage': Man ruled insane during 94-minute citywide crime spree back in jail

GREENSBORO — During a 94-minute crime spree in 2015, Isaiah Fox stole a couple of vehicles, slammed a woman's face into the sidewalk and threatened a 5-year-old.

The 31-year-old Fox also drove onto a golf course and hit golfer Kevin Reinert with the getaway vehicle.

While Fox initially pleaded no contest to those charges in 2016 and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, the sentence would be thrown out on a technicality. A Guilford County Superior Court jury would later find Fox not guilty by reason of insanity in 2021 and place him in the custody of the state's psychiatric hospital. It was an extremely rare verdict.

"I sat there and literally cried," Reinert, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who was left with broken bones all over his body, said of being in court last year when the case finally went before a jury. "I said he will be out in 90 days...and sure enough after 90 days he was back on the streets."

About a year later and Fox is back in jail on multiple other felony charges involving weapons, robberies and assault on a female.

Reinert is incensed.

"I said there were going to be more victims," said Reinert, who spent a year on strong pain medicine and longer in physical therapy while he recovered from shattered kneecaps and broken bones in his legs, arms and shoulder.

It is unclear if Fox has an attorney. The attorney who most recently represented him said he could not comment.

Reinert had been pleased with the work of Guilford County prosecutors and Greensboro police but calls Fox's minimal time at the state's crowded psychiatric hospital a miscarriage of justice.

"He suffered tremendously so I can understand how he feels," Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish said of Reinert, who sat through the entire trial.

Parrish would not comment on the case or the current charges.

Fox's actions that day led to citywide panic as the crimes crisscrossed the city, the News & Record reported at the time.

The crime spree started at T.J. Maxx on Wendover Avenue. Fox was initially charged with stealing $900 worth of purses and assaulting the store’s security guard.

When the car he was riding in was stopped by police on West Market Street, he fled the scene on foot. While attempting to steal a car he slammed a woman's face into the sidewalk.

While stealing another car, a Kia, he injured an elderly woman and struck an unsuspecting Reinert with it at the Starmount Forest Country Club.

Reinert was on the tee box just off the 17th green, looking down at his phone as he waited on the golfers in front of him to move on.

"All of a sudden I heard a noise and this car is driving down the cart path," Reinert said, estimating it was barreling at him about 40 mph.

Reinert said he tried to move out of the way, but the car turned in his direction.

He tried to jump over the car but was hit. After rolling over the top of the car he landed about 30 feet away in the grass.

"All I could do was scream for help," he said.

Other golfers, workers on a roof nearby and a man who heard the collision inside his home are among those who called 911.

Fox kept going in the Kia, then stole a Toyota 4Runner from an elderly man and struck several vehicles with the truck.

From there, Fox went to Gorrell Street not far from downtown where he threatened two residents and a 5-year-old boy before beating a woman, the News & Record reported at the time.

The spree ended when police shot Fox on a local street.

It all took 94 minutes.

Fox woke up in a hospital bed saying he did not remember anything that happened. He took a plea deal for 35 years in prison but later filed an appeal.

The appeals court ruled that because Fox dropped the purses at T.J. Maxx he should have been charged with attempted theft rather than theft.

The whole case was sent back to the court in Guilford County.

Fox's new attorney argued that Fox was given PCP, which resulted in the uncontrolled behavior. The attorney blamed a drink spiked by a notorious local criminal, Charles Anthony "Supreme" Walker, who served as the getaway driver, according to police.

Walker, the only person in North Carolina to have ever received a death sentence in a case without a body, was on parole in Greensboro in 2015 when Fox's crime spree took place.

The defense also argued that the drugs in Fox's drink combined with his mental health issues — he was institutionalized in the past and had long suffered from mental health struggles, his attorney said — rendered him insane at the time of the crime spree.

The trial lasted a week and a half last year. Reinert never heard Fox apologize in court.

"The jury cried as they saw the photographs," Reinert said of his injuries, which required eight hours of trauma surgery at the time. He had a total of eight surgeries over the next several years.

But they also heard the defense talk about Fox's broken childhood.

"The defense attorney kept saying, 'My client needs help,'" Reinert said. "His expert said if he was given PCP he would have acted this way.'"

PCP was not one of the drugs police normally screen for so no one knows if it was in his system or not.

"The jury wasn't allowed to know this guy's past," Reinert said of Fox's criminal record. "He was always in trouble. When the jury went to deliberate I wanted to say if you let this guy go he will attack your children, your brothers, your parents, because that is who he is and he's done it before."

The jury returned a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity on nearly all of the charges.

Fox was supposed to be treated at Central Regional Hospital in Butner and reviewed after every 90 days. His attorney at the time told the jury that he would be there an indefinite amount of time — until he was no longer a danger to others.

"I think the jury thought he would be given help while he was in custody and not put right back out on the street," Reinert said.

Reinert had spent a year and a half in physical therapy that he continues three times a week on his own. His injuries were so severe that doctors had him on opioids for 10 months.

He was motivated by the combat veterans he knew who had overcome debilitating injuries to regain some semblance of their lives.

"But I always hurt," Reinert said. "I live in constant pain."

Reinert plans to be in the courtroom when Fox goes to trial on the new charges.

Fox remains in the Guilford County jail under an $80,000 bond.

"He's a menace to society," Reinert said.

Reinert often thinks about the other victims of Fox's 2015 rampage, including the woman whose face was slammed into the concrete. The child he grabbed around the neck and threatened to kill. The elderly woman he shoved to the ground, who has since died. Reinert's own wife and children, who he says suffered psychologically as much as he did.

"There were so many victims that day," Reinert said. "And in the courtroom, listening to the defense attorney, the only victim was Fox.

"We were collateral damage."