GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a man in connection with a bank robbery this afternoon.

Officers responded about 1:15 p.m. Thursday to the Wells Fargo Bank at 308 Pisgah Church Road and found that a robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said there were no injuries reported. Police did not have a complete description of the robber.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.