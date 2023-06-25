GREENSBORO — It could be months before a judge will determine whether to release video footage from Thursday’s fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man by a Greensboro police officer.

Such footage is not public record in North Carolina, though the police department has pledged to petition the Superior Court of Guilford County to release all video from body-worn cameras and dash cameras at the scene of the shooting. A judge will then decide whether to release it, who can watch and under what criteria.

The timing for that request will likely be after the Guilford County District Attorney makes a determination in the case based upon an investigation being conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Tuscaloosa Street about 12:12 a.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. An officer saw a man — later identified as Graham Thomas Roberson — walking in the street.

An officer in a police vehicle approached the man, and that’s when police say Roberson displayed a firearm. An officer fired their weapon from inside the vehicle, striking Roberson, who was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.

The SBI’s investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing and it’s unclear how long it may take to complete, an SBI spokeswoman said Friday. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be forwarded to the Guilford County District Attorney for review and to determine whether any criminal charges are appropriate.

In early April, the police department petitioned the court to release all video recordings — 104 of them — from the August 2022 night that an officer fatally shot 17-year-old Nasanto Crenshaw. The request was made after the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office announced its decision March 30 not to pursue criminal charges against the officer. That decision came months after the District Attorney received the SBI’s investigative report in November.

A spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department said they will not be releasing any information at this time about the officer involved in this week’s shooting — including the officer’s years of experience in law enforcement and the length of time employed with the department. The officer was placed on administrative duty per departmental policy.

The city’s police department has 705 body-worn cameras and all of its 215 patrol cars have dash cameras. Officers are required to record interactions when responding to calls for service and conducting policing activities.

The police department is continuing to work on a “post-critical incident policy” that will outline the process and steps for the release of information following a critical incident, such as a shooting that involves a police officer(s), spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said Friday.

“The policy will provide for trust and consistency for our community and for officers,” she said.