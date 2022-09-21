Winston-Salem man accused of slashing tires on several vehicles at apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the vandalism of 37 vehicles, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
Christopher David Thompson of the 200 block of Dalewood Drive was taken into custody at his home on Sept. 11 and charged Monday with 16 counts of injury to personal property, police said.
The charges stem from an Aug. 5 vandalism complaint at the Glendare Park Apartments at 240 Village Crossing Lane. Investigating officers determined that the tires on 37 vehicles had been slashed.
Thompson has a court date set for Oct. 20.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Español 336-728-3904.