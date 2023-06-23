GREENSBORO — A 26-year-old woman was charged with driving while impaired after a fatal accident Thursday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers charged Shaquana Adams, who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the news release.

Raymond Overton, 39, died at the scene of the accident, which happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Rehobeth Church Road and Glendale Drive, police said.

Overton was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla south on Rehobeth Church Road and Adams was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla west on Glendale Road. Yvette Moss, 56, was driving a 2014 Chevy SUV east on Glendale and was stopped at the light at Rehobeth Church Road, police said.

Police said the cars driven by Overton and Adams collided in the intersection, sending both cars southwest into the path of Moss, who was stopped at the light. All vehicles came to a rest in the southwest corner of the intersection, off the roadway.

Moss and one front passenger were taken to a local hospital, both with minor injuries, police said.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction team is investigating.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.