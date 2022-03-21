Woman, 27, arrested after fleeing Alamance County deputies Sunday, officials say

MEBANE — Authorities say they arrested a 27-year-old woman Sunday on multiple charges after she was reportedly involved in a traffic accident in Chapel Hill, left the scene and drove into Alamance County.

Alamance County deputies identified the driver as Lyndsey Anna-Colleen Blevins, of Louisburg, who they say had a large amount of white powder in her mouth and marijuana on her at the time of her arrest, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. While inside the Alamance County Detention Center. deputies say they located a marijuana smoking bowl containing marijuana in Blevins’ mouth.

The detention center contacted paramedics, who took Blevins to a local hospital. After treatment, Blevins was returned to the detention center.

According to the news release, Alamance deputies were alerted at 8:40 a.m. Sunday about a careless and reckless driver on NC Highway 54 believed to be traveling from Orange County into Alamance. It was reported that the driver of a white Honda Pilot was involved in a traffic accident in Chapel Hill, and ran over multiple mailboxes.

Deputies located the vehicle on NC Highway 54 near NC 119 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver turned right on NC 119 and headed north, according to the news release.

As deputies pursued the vehicle, they say the driver crossed the center line and failed to maintain a constant speed. Deputies stopped the vehicle at NC 119 and Old Hillsborough Road near Mebane.

Blevins is charged in Alamance County with: flee/elude arrest, possession of controlled substance prison/jail premises, both felonies; simple possession marijuana, a misdemeanor; and citations for driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Charges by Chapel Hill Police include citations for hit/run leaving the scene property damage, and driving while license revoked, according to the news release.