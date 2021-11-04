Woman, 87, charged in fatal October wreck on Pleasant Ridge Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police have charged an 87-year-old Greensboro woman with involuntary manslaughter in a pedestrian's death after a crash last month.

Corinne Langone is in the Guilford County jail on one count of involuntary manslaughter, police said Thursday in a news release.

Police said Langone was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra west in the 2000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road shortly before 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 22 when she ran off the road and hit 43-year-old Anthony Carter of Greensboro, who was on the shoulder of the road, police said. The Sentra then hit a brick sign.

Langone and Carter were both taken to a local hospital, where Carter later died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.