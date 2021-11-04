 Skip to main content
Woman, 87, charged in fatal October wreck on Pleasant Ridge Road in Greensboro
Woman, 87, charged in fatal October wreck on Pleasant Ridge Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police have charged an 87-year-old Greensboro woman with involuntary manslaughter in a pedestrian's death after a crash last month.

Corinne Langone is in the Guilford County jail on one count of involuntary manslaughter, police said Thursday in a news release.

Police said Langone was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra west in the 2000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road shortly before 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 22 when she ran off the road and hit 43-year-old Anthony Carter of Greensboro, who was on the shoulder of the road, police said. The Sentra then hit a brick sign.

Langone and Carter were both taken to a local hospital, where Carter later died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

