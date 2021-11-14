Woman armed with gun robs Greensboro gas station, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery early Sunday at a gas station, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 2:49 a.m., officers responded to the robbery at the Quality Mart at 2622 Battleground Ave. A female armed with a handgun entered the store, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene, police said.

No one was injured in the incident and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.