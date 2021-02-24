Woman charged in 2019 kidnapping of Greensboro toddler has been released from prison

GREENSBORO — A woman who kidnapped a 3-year-old girl from a neighborhood playground in 2019 has been released from prison, records show.
N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, 23, of Greensboro was released on Tuesday, according to records from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. She had been convicted in August 2020 of abduction of a child and sentenced to a minimum of one year and four months in prison, which would also include time spent in custody awaiting the outcome of the case.
Records show she is on post release supervision until February 2026.
Three-year-old Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was abducted from a playground at Claremont Court Apartments on Oct. 9, 2019, in a case that made national news.
After an Amber Alert was issued, Greensboro police released still images from surveillance video showing a woman, whom they later identified as Lancaster, at the playground and at a nearby Dollar General earlier that day.
Police had spent more than 25 hours searching for Ahlora when she was found Oct. 10 at Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street, about six miles from where she had been taken. Someone who knew Lancaster recognized her from photos circulated by authorities and dropped the child off at the church.
A woman who called a special tipline told authorities she found a girl she thought might be Ahlora walking along the road in that area. The girl was able to give her mother’s name, and family later confirmed that she was Ahlora, officials said.
Lancaster was later taken to the police station by "an associate," authorities said.
It wasn’t until news of Ahlora’s abduction became public that police learned a second toddler had been grabbed at the same playground on the same day but returned.
During a court hearing shortly after Lancaster's arrest, attorney Daniel Harris said Lancaster was sorry for what she had done and told the court she has bipolar disorder.
“I think this was a cry for help in a lot of ways,” he said. “She didn’t understand her actions and the trauma it would cause.”