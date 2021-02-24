Woman charged in 2019 kidnapping of Greensboro toddler has been released from prison

GREENSBORO — A woman who kidnapped a 3-year-old girl from a neighborhood playground in 2019 has been released from prison, records show.

N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, 23, of Greensboro was released on Tuesday, according to records from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. She had been convicted in August 2020 of abduction of a child and sentenced to a minimum of one year and four months in prison, which would also include time spent in custody awaiting the outcome of the case.

Records show she is on post release supervision until February 2026.

Three-year-old Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was abducted from a playground at Claremont Court Apartments on Oct. 9, 2019, in a case that made national news.

After an Amber Alert was issued, Greensboro police released still images from surveillance video showing a woman, whom they later identified as Lancaster, at the playground and at a nearby Dollar General earlier that day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police had spent more than 25 hours searching for Ahlora when she was found Oct. 10 at Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street, about six miles from where she had been taken. Someone who knew Lancaster recognized her from photos circulated by authorities and dropped the child off at the church.