Woman charged in shooting at Greensboro park on Sunday afternoon

GREENSBORO — A 40-year-old woman was arrested in the shooting of a person at a park on Sunday, a Greensboro police spokesman said.
Maya Asterilla was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharge within the city limits, carrying a concealed weapon and assault in the presence of a minor, spokesman Ron Glenn said Monday. She is being held at the Guilford County jail on $10,000 bail, Glenn said.
At 2:49 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Hester Park, 910 Ailanthus St, in response to a call about an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said in a news release.