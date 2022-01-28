Woman charged with murder after Friday morning stabbing victim dies, Greensboro police say

Update 10:30 a.m.

GREENSBORO — A 30-year-old Greensboro woman has been charged with murder in a stabbing after the victim died earlier today, police said.

Shaleesa Vanquella Davis is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, police said in a news release.

She is charged in the death of 35-year-old Darius Lavon Poteat of Greensboro.

Officers responded about 1:20 a.m. Friday to a report of a stabbing in the 2300 block of Columbus Street. They found Poteat with life-threatening injuries and reported shortly after 10 a.m. that he had died and Davis had been charged.

GREENSBORO — Officers responding to a stabbing at 1:20 a.m. Friday say the victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Columbus Street. No other details were immediately released, including whether the victim knew the attacker.

