Woman charged with stabbing woman, attacking police officer Saturday at Burlington club

BURLINGTON — A Burlington woman has been charged with assault in a woman’s stabbing early Saturday at a local club. She also is accused of attacking a police officer trying to help the injured woman.

Tkeyah Simone Harrelson, 26, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, Burlington police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 2:10 am. to Club Mamba at 2371 Corporation Parkway because of large crowds at the business, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While there, they saw Harrelson fighting with 22-year-old Aniah Tyshae Love, also of Burlington. Police said Harrelson stabbed Love multiple times before going into the crowd. A police sergeant was treating Love’s injuries when Harrelson reportedly attacked again, stabbing both Love and the officer, police said. The sergeant was able to pull Harrelson away and arrest her, police said.

Love was taken to a regional hospital where she was undergoing emergency surgery Saturday and was listed in critical condition, police said. The sergeant had minor injuries which did not need medical attention.

Harrelson was placed in the Alamance County Jail with bail set at $200,000.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 336-229-3500. Tips can be sent anonymously to Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or via the P3Tips app or website.