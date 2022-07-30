Woman found shot early Saturday has died, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A woman found shot early Saturday has died, police said.

Officers responded about 2:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard and found one person with life-threatening injuries after being shot, police said in a news release.

Police said about 8:30 a.m. that 41-year-old Joyeil Glover had died, and her death was now being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not release a motive or other details in the shooting and said they had no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also leave a tip via the P3Tips app or website.