Woman is charged with concealing body of missing Davidson County man
  • Updated
High Point police have arrested one person and charged her with concealing a body in connection with the death of a Davidson County man who had been missing for more than a year. Investigators are still looking for two other people who are also charged with concealing the body. A detective said there was no evidence of foul play.

Michelle Thompson, 47, of High Point is in the Guilford County Jail on one count of felony concealment of a death, Detective R. Mizell of the High Point Police Department said Tuesday. Thompson was arrested June 7, he said. Her next court date is June 27.

She was charged in connection with the death of Willie Walters Jr. He had been missing for over a year until his remains were found in Thomasville on May 27.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, concerned family members reported in May 2021 that they had not heard from Walters for an unusually long period of time.

The sheriff’s office worked with High Point and Thomasville police departments on investigating Walters’ disappearance. Davidson County Sheriff’s Office simply assisted with the investigation, Sheriff Richie Simmons said Tuesday.

On May 27, Walters’ remains were found on a site off Smith Road in Thomasville.

An autopsy at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist confirmed that the remains were Walters'.

Investigators determined that Walters died in High Point and that Thompson and two other people moved the remains to Thomasville. Mizell said there is no evidence of foul play and that no one will be charged with murder.

Mizell said it appears that Walters died a year ago. It’s not clear exactly how he died.

