Woman killed in shooting Tuesday night, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Police are investigating after a High Point woman found shot Tuesday evening died.
Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Park Street and found 23-year-old Aaliyah Jewles Woods with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. First responders tried to save Woods, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they're not releasing any suspect information at this time or other details because the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. Tips can also be sent through the P3tips app.
