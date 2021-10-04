Woman stabbed at Greensboro hotel on Monday evening, police say

GREENSBORO — A woman suffered minor injuries Monday evening after she was stabbed at a hotel, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 7:03 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at My Choice Extended Stay at 110 E. Seneca Road, police said. Officers located a victim with a minor injury. She was treated at the scene, police said.

No suspect information was available and no additional information was released. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, or via the P3tips mobile app or at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.