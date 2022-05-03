Woman struck in hit-and-run last year dies from her injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A 28-year-old woman injured in a hit-and-run crash in October has died from her injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responding to the 1:53 a.m. crash on Oct. 16 found Scarlett Ann Hill of Greensboro seriously injured, police said. Hill of Greensboro died from her injuries on Sunday, police said.

At the time of the crash, Hill was crossing North Spring Street at West Friendly Avenue within a marked crosswalk, but against the pedestrian signal, police said.

Nyquasia Shybreal Rowell, 22, of High Point, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus south in the center travel lane of Spring Street on a green light. The vehicle struck Hill and Rowell did not remain at the scene following the crash, police said.

Rowell was charged with felony hit-and-run, driving while license revoked and other vehicle regulatory violations, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.