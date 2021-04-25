 Skip to main content
Woman's body found at Asheboro residence; police charge man with murder in connection with her killing
Woman's body found at Asheboro residence; police charge man with murder in connection with her killing

ASHEBORO — Authorities discovered the body of a woman at a home early Sunday and charged a man with murder in connection with her killing, according to a news release from Asheboro police.

Billy J. Smith Jr..JPG

Billy J. Smith Jr.

Sherrie Shaw, 55, was found dead at a residence in the 300 block of Brookside Drive, police said. Her body was discovered by authorities responding to a call shortly after 2 a.m. about an unknown medical situation.

Evidence at the scene indicated it was a homicide, according to the release, and investigators obtained information regarding a possible suspect and vehicle.

At 3 a.m., a patrol officer spotted the vehicle and the suspect, Billy J. Smith Jr., fled the area, the release said.

During a pursuit involving Asheboro police officers and Randolph County sheriff’s deputies, the vehicle struck two sheriff’s office vehicles, police said. The pursuit ended when Smith drove off of U.S. 64, near East Salisbury Street, and got stuck in a wooded area.

Smith ran from the vehicle but was immediately apprehended, police said.

Smith, 49, was charged with one count each of murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, felony fleeing to elude arrest and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Rippey at 336-626-1300.

