Yadkinville man leads authorities on chase through Guilford County in stolen box truck, crashes into police vehicle, Gibsonville police say

GIBSONVILLE — A Yadkinville man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he stole a box truck and led authorities on a chase into Guilford County early Wednesday morning, Gibsonville police said in a news release.
About 4:15 a.m., Gibsonville police officers attempted to stop a yellow, 2010 GMC box truck traveling west on Burlington Road without headlights or taillights, according to police.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, making a "hard" left turn onto N.C. 61 and nearly flipping the truck, police said.
Officers pursued the driver as he continued onto Interstate 40 west, traveling from one side of the road to the other at speeds up to 75 mph, police said.
Eventually, Guilford County sheriff's deputies joined Gibsonville police when the box truck took the South Elm-Eugene Street exit.
The box truck came to a stop at the end of Sebastian Road, partially parked in a wooded area, police said.
As officers exited their vehicles, the box truck began quickly backing up, striking a Gibsonville patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle was forced back about 20 feet, where it crashed into a deputy's vehicle, police said.
The driver reversed and drove forward, crashing into the wooded area before being taken into custody.
Police learned that the driver, identified as 39-year-old Kirk Alexander Ferriola of Yadkinville, was involved in an earlier crash in Alamance County Wednesday.
After crashing in Alamance County, Ferriola was taken to Alamance County Regional Medical Center where he left against medical advice and stole the box truck from a nearby business in Burlington, according to police.
Ferriola is being treated at Moses Cone Hospital for injuries sustained in either the first, second or both crashes, police said.
He is charged with driving while impaired, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and felony flee to elude arrest, among several additional charges.