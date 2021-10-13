Yadkinville man leads authorities on chase through Guilford County in stolen box truck, crashes into police vehicle, Gibsonville police say

GIBSONVILLE — A Yadkinville man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he stole a box truck and led authorities on a chase into Guilford County early Wednesday morning, Gibsonville police said in a news release.

About 4:15 a.m., Gibsonville police officers attempted to stop a yellow, 2010 GMC box truck traveling west on Burlington Road without headlights or taillights, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, making a "hard" left turn onto N.C. 61 and nearly flipping the truck, police said.

Officers pursued the driver as he continued onto Interstate 40 west, traveling from one side of the road to the other at speeds up to 75 mph, police said.

Eventually, Guilford County sheriff's deputies joined Gibsonville police when the box truck took the South Elm-Eugene Street exit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The box truck came to a stop at the end of Sebastian Road, partially parked in a wooded area, police said.

As officers exited their vehicles, the box truck began quickly backing up, striking a Gibsonville patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle was forced back about 20 feet, where it crashed into a deputy's vehicle, police said.