HIGH POINT — A 12-year-old student at Phoenix Academy is accused of bringing their grandmother's 9mm handgun to school Wednesday and showing it to at least three other students.

No one was injured at the public charter school, which serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade at 7847 Clinard Farms Road.

The High Point Police Department filed a juvenile petition recommending that the student face charges of possession of a firearm on educational property, carrying a concealed gun and possession of a handgun by a minor, according to Maj. Matt Truitt, an assistant chief and spokesman for the department.

Three students who saw the gun in a bookbag told their parents afterward, so police never saw the gun on campus, Truitt said. The students, however, provided detailed descriptions of it.

It's unclear if the gun was loaded. High Point police never had possession of it, Truitt said.

Davidson County authorities recovered the gun and returned it to the grandmother, Truitt said. A message was left Friday with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The student reportedly took the gun from their grandmother, who had it properly stored in a locked box but the student knew the location of the key, Truitt said. The department is not releasing the student's gender or any other identifying information because of their age.

The grandmother had reported the gun stolen out of Davidson County.

On Thursday, community leaders gathered in High Point to talk about how to prevent youth from making bad decisions about guns and violence.

Between January and August, police report there have been 21 victims and 31 offenders between the ages of 10 and 17 involved with gun crimes in High Point. That’s an 8% increase from the same time in 2022, according to police data.