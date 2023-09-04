A 17-year-old has succumbed to his injuries after being shot in Greensboro, city police said in a news release Monday evening.

Officers were called at 11:40 p.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of Tillman Avenue, where they found the victim. The teen was taken to a local hospital and later died.

This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.