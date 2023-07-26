A 19-year-old woman has died after a shooting in Greensboro, city police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Police said Tuesday that officers were investigating an aggravated assault in the 3600 block of Shagbark Drive in southern Greensboro. On Wednesday, they said the victim, identified as Briana Latasha Arrington, had succumbed to her injuries.

Arrington's death is being investigated as a homicide.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.