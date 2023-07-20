GREENSBORO — One 911 call was placed after Tuesday night's triple shooting by someone who reported seeing a bloody purse and a trail of dripping blood on some stairs in the 4000 block of McIntosh Street.

911 call for McIntosh Street shooting Your browser does not support the audio element.

The caller told the dispatcher that someone contacted her while she was on her way home from work to tell her they thought they may have heard gunshots in the area.

"So I'm honestly not sure if everything's okay or if somebody's hurt, but I just wanted to call and let someone know," the caller said.

Names and other information are redacted from 911 call tapes to protect the caller's identity.

Kristopher Wilson, 38, and Victor Banks, 37, died after a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of McIntosh Street, police said. Another man wounded in the shooting remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

The two deaths brought the city's number of homicides in 2023 to 41 — the total for all of 2022.

Police did not release any updates as of late Thursday afternoon.