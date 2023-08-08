GREENSBORO — An assistant principal at Southern Alamance Middle School was arrested this week and charged with one count of felony sex act with a student, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began an investigation on Monday of a school administrator allegedly involved in misconduct with a student, according to a news release from the office.

The investigation, which is ongoing, led to the arrest of James Tyler Kelly, 39, at a residence in High Point by investigators from the sheriff’s office and High Point Police, the release said. Kelly, whom the Sheriff’s Office listed as living in Graham, was transferred to the Alamance County Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the alleged misconduct did not occur on Alamance Burlington School System property. Kelly was previously Assistant Principal at Southern Alamance High School before being transferred to Southern Alamance Middle School in June, according to the Sheriff’s Office.