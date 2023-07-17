GREENSBORO — It was an unexpected start to a Monday morning at a jewelry store just south of Summerfield.

Cass Jewelers opened at 9:30 a.m., and, about 15 minutes later, two people entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Geoff Cass, who was in his family-owned store when it happened.

Greensboro police officers responded at 9:47 a.m. to the store at 4008-G Battleground Ave., which is in a shopping plaza with a large grocery store and other shops and restaurants. The suspects were last seen leaving in a white van, police said in a news release.

The robbers did not take any jewelry and no one was injured, Cass said while looking outside at cars passing by the busy corner location.

No customers were in the store at the time of the robbery, Cass said. The store reopened around noon, he said, after police had conducted their investigation.

Michelle Wolverton, who lives nearby, regularly shops for groceries at the same plaza and was surprised to learn about the robbery at Cass Jewelers.

“It’s very concerning that something that violent could happen here at that time of day,” she said. “I think this certainly will make people become even more aware of their surroundings.”

Police did not release any description of the robbers.

As of July 11, the Greensboro Police Department had responded to 248 robberies compared with 245 this time last year, a department spokeswoman said Monday afternoon. Those totals include commercial robberies.

Cass is optimistic that investigators can determine who robbed his store.

“I’m hoping for some good news,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.