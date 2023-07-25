Officers are investigating an aggravated assault in the 3600 block of Shagbark Drive in southern Greensboro, city police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.