GREENSBORO — A woman charged earlier this month with two counts of assault on a child under 12 will be named in a federal lawsuit expected to be filed Tuesday in Greensboro, according to an announcement Monday afternoon by attorneys representing the children.

Atlanta-based civil rights attorney Harry Daniels confirmed Monday that he and attorneys Ben Crump and Jason Keith are representing 11-year-old Jace Lee-Eury and his younger sister in the lawsuit against Kimberly Cox Jennings, the Sedgefield Gardens and Sedgefield Realty Company LLC.

Details of the lawsuit were not available Monday. Daniels said a copy of the lawsuit will be made available to media prior to a press conference scheduled Tuesday afternoon.

Jennings, 62, was arrested Aug. 3 on the misdemeanor charges after officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to Sedgefield Gardens Apartments in the 3800 block of West Avenue about an assault, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with two juvenile victims and their parents. Through the investigation, it was determined that an assault had occurred,” police said in the news release.

Video of Jennings shows her pouring a soda over Lee-Eury before hitting him twice in the face at the Sedgefield Gardens pool, attorneys said.

Jennings, a manager at the apartment complex, told WFMY2 that the children were not residents and had previously been asked to leave. She said she was sorry for her actions and should’ve handled things differently.

Jennings’s next court date on the assault charges is Sept. 5.