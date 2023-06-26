GREENSBORO — After his court appearance Monday, Brandon Bentley offered an apology to anyone at N.C. A&T who may have been frightened after his March 26 arrest there on weapons charges.

"I would never hurt anybody," Bentley, 28, said outside the courthouse. "I've followed the law my entire life."

Bentley, who attended his court hearing alone, has been free on a $100,000 secured bond since the day after his arrest. On Monday, he told Superior Court Judge Patrick Nadolski that he plans to hire his own attorney before his next court date, scheduled Aug. 28.

During the hearing, Bentley also asked the judge to drop all charges against him and wanted to explain why. The judge told Bentley that it wasn't the appropriate time to make that legal request and advised Bentley that anything he said in court could be used against him.

As Bentley exited the courtroom into the fourth floor hallway, he appeared visibly shaken.

"It's been very emotional," he said.

While leaving the courthouse, Bentley said he had no intention of going to the A&T campus that night in March. He said he was going through a divorce and was trying to transfer some of his belongings — including his firearms — from one place to another.

According to court records, Bentley “ran right up to officers asking for help” early in the morning of March 26 because he was “terrified” of being kidnapped by a religious cult he found through social media. He explained to officers that he had the weapons because he was in fear for his life.

On Monday, Bentley told reporters that he believes his phone is tapped and that he has been investigated by the federal government for the past several years. He spoke briefly about his concerns for his safety.

Among some of the weapons seized from his vehicle in March were two handguns, two shotguns, a rifle and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

No weapons were used that night, and no one was injured. Bentley’s previous court history includes only some traffic charges.

Bentley was charged in March with two felonies: possession of a gun on educational property and possession of an explosive device on educational property. He also was charged with four misdemeanors: possession of a weapon on educational property (not a gun), carrying a concealed gun, driving with revoked license and reckless driving, according to court records.

After Monday's hearing, Bentley said that the "explosive" device was fireworks or a smoke bomb — not something intended to hurt anyone.

In addition to the guns and ammunition in Bentley’s 2004 Ford Mustang, officers also seized a crossbow, machete, stun gun, hatchet, knives, choking devices, pepper spray, blow dart gun, brass knuckles, sword and other assorted weaponry. The inventory of items also included one chicken foot, “holy water,” a radio receiver, a lighter, a window breaker and more.

As a condition of his release on bond, Bentley was ordered to stay away from any educational property, not just N.C. A&T.

"It's very unnerving," A&T parent Domita White of Cary said weeks after Bentley's arrest. Her daughter, she said, was among the students who were coping with anxiety and concerns about their safety.

White questioned why Bentley was on campus property with weapons.

"I understand how it looks," Bentley said on Monday.

Bentley, who described himself as spiritual and intuitive, said he hopes his apology to the A&T community is accepted.

When asked to respond to prosecutors' request in March that he have a mental health evaluation (which was denied by a judge), Bentley said Monday that he would gladly have such an evaluation if it would help his case.

"I plan to speak my truth," he said.