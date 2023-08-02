BURLINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Tuesday night in the parking lot area outside of a movie theater.

Officers responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to Carousel Cinemas at Alamance Crossing, where several vehicles were struck by gunfire, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

No information was provided about the person who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

As detectives were on the scene, a second gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. Both gunshot victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in an update Wednesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.