GREENSBORO — A 62-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegations that his neglect caused a child to be hospitalized in an intensive care unit, according to an arrest warrant.

Carl Joseph Marabello, who the warrant describes as “being a parent for” a child younger than 16, faces a felony child abuse charge and was jailed on $15,000 bond, court records show.

He “willfully neglected to provide medical care and medication ... causing her to be hospitalized in the ICU, showing a reckless disregard for human life,” the arrest warrant stated.

The date of the offense is listed as Wednesday.

Other court documents list Marabello as a potential flight risk and state that he is a truck driver with no address.

Online records show that his next court date is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Greensboro. Additional information, including the current medical condition of the child, was not immediately available.