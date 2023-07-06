GREENSBORO — A 3-year-old boy wounded in a shooting late Monday night remained in stable condition Wednesday and is expected to recover, a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department said Wednesday.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting outside a home at 1304 Blackmoor Road that injured the child and resulted in the deaths of Theressa Little Johnson, 66, and Chestani Elizabeth Jones, 21. None of the victims are related, according to police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or a potential motive.

On Wednesday afternoon, people at the home where the shooting occurred declined to comment to the News & Record.

A toddler’s play vehicle lay in the middle of the yard in front of the one-story home. The mailbox, which had been decorated with silver frills, was bent.

As news of the fatal shootings spread on Facebook, friends of the victims expressed disbelief and sadness over the sudden loss. Among the online tributes were several to Jones — fondly calling her "Ce Ce" — about the many memories made with her over the years.

In the neighborhood still reeling from killings, Ziyan Stewart said she was in her grandmother’s home with her brother when the shooting happened next door. She described it as a drive-by shooting that happened during a fireworks display.

Stewart said her brother told her some of the bullets also hit their grandma's house.

“This is a pretty quiet neighborhood,” Stewart said, “for the most part.”

The area, however, has seen some violence in recent years. In March 2021, Keith Lamonte Shepherd, 49, was attacked behind residences on Blackmoor Road and Madre Place; he did not survive.

In July 2020, one person was wounded in a shooting that happened at Blackmoor Road. In March 2015, shots were fired into a home on the 1300 block of Blackmoor Road; two people sitting on a porch escaped injury.