HIGH POINT — More details have been released in the murder-suicide that claimed five lives in a High Point home in January.

Athalia Athena Crayton, 46, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a report released by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Her body was found in a bed the morning of Jan. 7 at the family’s home in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive, where police said Robert Crayton shot her and three of their children before killing himself.

The cause of death for 18-year-old Kasim Amaru Crayton is listed as “multiple gunshot wounds.” He was shot in the head and had a penetrating gunshot wound to the left shoulder/chest. His body was found at the top of the steps, according to the report.

Robert Crayton — who authorities say had a history of mental health issues — had bipolar disorder, according to information released in August by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Mental health experts describe bipolar disorder — formerly called manic depression — as a serious condition that causes intense changes in a person’s mood, energy and ability to function.

The report does not say whether that may have been a factor in the tragedy, and authorities have said no one may ever know or understand why the 45-year-old Crayton shot his wife, Athalia, and three of their children — Kasim, 16-year-old Nyla, and 10-year-old Nasir — before killing himself.

No reports have been made available at this time about the deaths of the two younger children.

A 23-year-old son escaped the home with his 25-year-old girlfriend that morning and asked neighbors to call 911.

During a news conference after the tragedy, police officials said officers served an involuntary mental commitment order in January 2022 for Crayton. Police would not elaborate on what prompted that order, but said family indicated that he suffered from some form of mental illness.

Test results show no alcohol was detected in Crayton’s blood after his death, according to the toxicology report received by the News & Record.

Medical Examiner Ronald Harris wrote that Crayton died by suicide of a gunshot wound to the head. Police, who forced entry into the home, found Crayton lifeless on a bed with a 9 mm handgun in his hand, the report stated.

Crayton was pronounced dead at the scene.

In late January, Athalia Crayton’s family held services for her and Kasim, Nyla and Nasir on the N.C. A&T campus, where Athalia had attended classes.

Crayton’s work as an actor has been seen by millions. His social media accounts seemed to show a successful career, with him frequently sharing news about his next big opportunity.

Friends of Robert Crayton spoke to the News & Record in the weeks following the murder-suicide about their shock and sadness about a man who seemed so willing to help young actors new to the industry.

According to his IMDb page, Crayton played such roles as Peachy in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” movie, football star Warren Sapp on NBC’s “Young Rock” as well as roles on HBO’s “Ballers,” Disney’s “Safety” and many more.