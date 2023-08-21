GREENSBORO — Police are now investigating the death of a 66-year-old man as a homicide after the North Carolina Medical Examiner determined he died by blunt force trauma.

Officers discovered the body of Michael Chavis at approximately 7 a.m. Aug. 12 while conducting a welfare check in the 1100 block of Walnut Street, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department. There were no obvious signs of foul play, police said.

On Aug. 15, the death was determined to be a homicide.

The city has reported 48 homicides in 2023 compared to 28 homicides reported at this time last year.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.