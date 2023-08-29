GREENSBORO — Deputies arrested a man Monday after they say he attempted to escape the Guilford County Courthouse.
Edward Kernan was appearing in court for a flee to elude charge and was held in contempt by a district court judge. Kernan, 48, fled the courtroom and deputies arrested him at 12:40 p.m. after he jumped off a raised staircase outside the courthouse and received minor injuries, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
Kernan was treated at a local hospital and is being held in the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro under the contempt order, officials said in the news release. Additional charges are pending.
