GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Division of Social Services has been ordered to take corrective action after a state review found deficiencies following the deaths of three children in a December house fire.

Among other things, the N.C. Department of Health and Rehabilitation found the county's DSS did not properly handle an open case involving the children's mother, who was later charged with three counts of negligent felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Since 2016, DSS has investigated several complaints filed with Child Protective Services against Brandi Sturdivant, including one less than a month before a horrific fire claimed the lives of her three youngest sons on Dec. 12. Antonio Little Jr., 4, and his 1-year-old twin brothers, Aerious and A’nyis Little, were alone at the house when the fire started, authorities said.

A Nov. 17 complaint that alleged the children were being left unsupervised was still under investigation when fire swept through the home at 2518 Grimsley St., according to court documents.

According to a May 16 letter from NCDHHS to county officials, the state learned of the deaths shortly after the fire and Regional Child Welfare Consultant Mirna Gereige conducted a Jan. 3 review of the open complaint.

The review, which used a monitoring tool to determine if laws, rules and policies are followed, determined:

• The original Child Protective Services (CPS) report was not properly screened.

• All the children were not initially seen and interviewed.

• Safety was not initially thoroughly assessed.

• Ongoing contact with the family was not sufficiently maintained to ensure safety.

• Lack of follow up on reported safety concerns by the mother.

• Structured Decision Making (SDM) tools were not completed correctly.

From April 13-26, an NCDHHS team also reviewed 29 CPS assessment cases and 10 permanency planning cases. The latter were included because of several complaints that DSS was not "achieving timely permanence and foster parents were not supported in their efforts to provide for the children in their home," the May 16 letter said.

In reviewing the assessment cases, the state found policy violations. The letter cites the following:

• All children were seen and interviewed at initiation in 48% of the cases. Ten of those cases were initiated by the After-Hours unit and 7 of the 10 were not initiated timely.

• The Safety Assessment was adequate to ensure safety in 48% of the cases.

• Supervisory oversight was conducted according to policy in 55% of the cases.

• Ongoing Contacts with the children were made according to policy in 62% of the cases.

• Ongoing contacts with the parents were made according to policy in 69% of the cases.

• Collateral contacts were completed according to policy in 70% of the cases.

• SDM tools were completed correctly in 55% of the cases.

• Case decisions were appropriate and supported by documentation in 52% of the cases.

• Documentation reflected discussions of ongoing safety and risk in 69% of the cases.

A review of the permanency planning cases also found violations of policy. The letter cited the following:

• Ongoing contacts with children occurred in 70% of the cases.

• Children were interviewed separately in 50% of the cases.

• Ongoing contacts with the parents did not occur according to policy in any of the cases.

• Documentation reflected discussion of risk and safety factors as well as observations and actions in 50% of the cases.

• SDM tools were not completed correctly in any of the cases.

• Family Service Agreements were completed timely with the parents in 20% of the cases.

• Family Service Agreements were reflective of SDM tools in 18% of the cases.

• Family Time occurred frequently and in a variety of places in 22% of the cases.

• Supervisory oversight was conducted according to policy in 30% of the cases.

NCDHHS is requiring the DSS to develop a "corrective action plan" that includes:

• Providing all staff with ongoing supervisory oversight at least every other week and high-risk cases weekly.

• Ensuring all staff remain current in narrative within 7 days of event as per policy and that narrative accurately reflects the activities of the case.

• Mandatory Back-to-Basics training for all social workers and supervisors/program managers that is focused on safety and risk and appropriate use of SDM tools.

• Mandatory practice standards training for all social workers and supervisors/program managers that utilizes self-assessment tools.

• CPS supervisors/managers will participate in technical assistance on conducting thorough assessments.

• Permanency planning supervisors/managers will participate in technical assistance on ensuring timely permanence.

• Coaching to develop strategies for providing ongoing, effective supervisory oversight for social work supervisors/managers.

• Ensuring all staff participate in training to address areas of needed improvement in NCSWLearn.org.

NCDHHS noted in the letter that DSS already has taken some steps to address the deficiencies it found.

In a written statement, Guilford County Board of Commissioners' Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston said the county is committed to "sharing updates on our progress in enacting the plan.

“The Board of County Commissioners places the highest level of importance on the protection of our county’s most vulnerable residents, especially children," he said. "The Board will be closely monitoring progress to address all of these findings and ensure children are safe and families are supported in Guilford County.”