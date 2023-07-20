GREENSBORO — Four people were shot Thursday night shortly before 7:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Brice Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Two gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and two more gunshot victims arrived by private vehicle, police said.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time.

The violence comes amid calls by local law enforcement officials and community leaders in the Triad to stop the shootings.

This week, the number of homicides in Greensboro reached 41 for 2023 — the total for all of 2022.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.