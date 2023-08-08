GREENSBORO — A Triad company, whose workers said they had to participate in company-led prayer sessions as a condition of employment, will pay $50,000 to settle a federal lawsuit.

The settlement, announced in a news release from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, involves a 2022 lawsuit the agency brought against Aurora Pro Services.

The agreement also prohibits the Greensboro company from discriminating and retaliating against employees in the future under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The home service and repair company required all employees to attend daily Christian prayer meetings led by Oscar D. Lopez, the company’s CEO and founder, the release said.

The prayer meetings could last 45 minutes or longer, the EEOC previously said.

They included “Bible readings, Christian devotionals, and solicitation of prayer requests from employees,” the release said. “Aurora’s owner took roll before some of the meetings and reprimanded employees who did not attend.”

Lopez could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon. In an email sent to the News & Record at the time the lawsuit was filed, Lopez denied the allegations.

“No employee has ever been fired or will ever be fired for refusing to believe in Christ or for refusing to pray,” Lopez said. “We are a Christian company that encourages prayer and encourages employees to openly express their Christian faith and disciple to one another. We believe in the power of the gospel.”

The EEOC filed the lawsuit on behalf of former employees John McGaha and Mackenzie Saunders. The document said that McGaha’s pay was reduced by 50% days after he asked to be excused from the prayer meetings in the fall of 2020.

He and Saunders ultimately were fired “on the basis of their religious beliefs ... and in retaliation for their opposition to the prayer meetings,” the lawsuit said.

Neither McGaha nor Saunders could be reached for comment Monday.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits religious discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in the workplace.

Under the settlement, Aurora Pro Services must “implement a new anti-discrimination, non-retaliation, and religious accommodation policy and provide training to all managers and employees, including the owner,” the release said.

“Federal law protects employees from having to choose between their sincerely held religious beliefs and their jobs,” EEOC attorney Melinda C. Dugas said in the release. “Employers who sponsor prayer meetings in the workplace have a legal obligation to accommodate employees whose personal religious beliefs conflict with the company’s practice.”