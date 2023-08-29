GREENSBORO — An accused killer received three life sentences Monday without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in a Greensboro courtroom to three counts of first-degree murder.

Armed deputies escorted John Mark Richardson, 54, into the courtroom as family and friends of the three victims watched. Nine members of the Greensboro Police Department’s homicide unit also attended the hearing.

With a shaven head and a long graying beard, Richardson stood in a red jumpsuit and shackles beside his attorney, Keith Hanson, as Superior Court Judge John Morris reviewed terms of the plea. Speaking to those in the courtroom, Morris asked for decorum and respect during what was expected to be an emotional hearing and to “allow justice to run its course.”

When Morris asked Richardson, “Are you in fact guilty?,” Richardson said “Yes.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish then began presenting a timeline of events and evidence that led to Richardson’s arrest in April 2022.

After James Devon Goolsby, 38, of Greensboro, was reported missing March 28, 2022, Greensboro police suspected foul play and identified Richardson as a suspect. That case then led to Richardson’s arrest that month in the recent deaths of Mark Anthony Gilbert, Jr. and Michael A. Hemphill.

Parrish said Richardson confessed that after killing Goolsby, he dismembered him and took the body parts to a bridge in Spencer, Va. He led detectives to the spot where he dumped the remains into the Mayo River. The remains were located April 14 after a search by detectives and with assistance from deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The license plate on the vehicle that Richardson was using at the time of his arrest in the Goolsby case traced back to Gilbert — leading detectives to quickly bring charges in the two additional homicide cases.

At about 1:30 a.m. March 10, 2022, officers responded to the 600 block of West Terrell Street and found the 40-year-old Gilbert with injuries. He was treated at the scene by medical personnel but later died, police said.

Parrish said Richardson revealed he had a heroin addiction and his encounter with Gilbert was supposed to be a “dope deal.” Richardson shot Gilbert in the right hip while he was sitting in the back of Gilbert’s car. Richardson told detectives he burned the boots he was wearing that day, which were recovered as evidence, Parrish said in court.

Richardson was also charged April 13 with first-degree murder in the Jan. 25 shooting of Michael A. Hemphill of Greensboro. At 12:22 a.m. that day, police responded to the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street and found Hemphill suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hemphill, 46, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries later that day.

Hemphill’s mother, Dianne Wyckoff, was the first family representative to address the court — and Richardson — after Parrish completed his presentation. She said family and friends miss him every day.

“You took part of my heart,” the 67-year-old woman said as she looked toward Richardson. “And for what? ... You destroyed your family, too.”

Holding her right hand over her heart, she said, in tears: “I struggle every day. ... One day I’m going to forgive you, but today is not the day.”

Her son, she said, was killed the day before her birthday.

Gilbert’s mother, Sheila Troxler, spoke on behalf of their family.

“My son was not a perfect person, but he had a good heart,” she said of her only child. “You will have to answer to God for what you did to my family and the other families.”

Patricia Pittman, an aunt of Goolsby, was the final speaker and set her eyes upon Richardson as she shook her head. She spoke about her anger over what happened to her nephew and the impact on their family, which had to have a closed-casket service for him.

“You didn’t have to do his body like that,” Pittman told Richardson, while then expressing her thanks that he told investigators where her nephew’s remains were so that the family could give him a burial.

After the court hearing, Pittman thanked the homicide detectives for their work for all of the affected families.

Richardson also pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of destroying remains to conceal a death.

April Hays, 38, whom Parrish described as Richardson’s girlfriend at the time of the homicides, is facing multiple charges, such as concealment of death and accessory after the fact. She is jailed on $335,000 bond while her court case is pending.

Richardson’s attorney, Keith Hanson, declined comment after the hearing.

Parrish expressed his thanks to the Greensboro Police Department for “their hard work and dedication” in the cases.

“It’s good for the detectives who are heavily involved to see the end result, and for the families to be heard” and begin healing, Parrish said. “For these families, they are forever bonded by this tragic experience.”