GREENSBORO — Police have arrested two men in connection with the July 17 robbery of Cass Jewelers.

Ronald Barley, 38, and Antonio Woods, 36, were each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and two counts of second-degree kidnapping. Woods was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Greensboro police said in a news release Thursday.

Police responded at 9:47 a.m. July 17 to the jewelry store at 4008-G Battleground Ave., which is in a shopping plaza with a large grocery store and other shops and restaurants just south of Summerfield.

It was a Monday morning when two people entered the store about 15 minutes after it opened and robbed it at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Geoff Cass, who was in his family-owned store when it happened.

The robbers did not take any jewelry and no one was injured.

No customers were in the store at the time of the robbery, Cass said.